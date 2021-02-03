Profire Energy (PFIE) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) is one of 21 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Profire Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Profire Energy alerts:

36.3% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Profire Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -15.82% -8.33% -7.72% Profire Energy Competitors -20.61% 135.43% -0.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profire Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million $2.02 million 27.31 Profire Energy Competitors $4.88 billion -$576.10 million 36.82

Profire Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profire Energy. Profire Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Profire Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Profire Energy Competitors 211 1277 1270 35 2.40

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential downside of 3.14%. Given Profire Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Profire Energy rivals beat Profire Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.