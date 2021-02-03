Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

