TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,870,292. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

