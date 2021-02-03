Comerica Bank Buys 363 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,391,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $394.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.96. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,812,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

