Comerica Bank Grows Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Comerica Bank grew its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPX were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

