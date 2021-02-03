Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after buying an additional 88,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.