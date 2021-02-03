Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 91,574 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 126.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

