Key Financial Inc Takes $38,000 Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 293.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 11.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Ennis by 15.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ennis alerts:

NYSE:EBF opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.