Key Financial Inc Takes $42,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $95.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.