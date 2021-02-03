Key Financial Inc Takes $46,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

