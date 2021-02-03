Key Financial Inc Invests $50,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

LNC opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

