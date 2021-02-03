Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

AEM stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,573,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,318,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,330,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,099,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,506,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

