World Asset Management Inc Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

