Key Financial Inc Makes New $55,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

