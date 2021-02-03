Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.