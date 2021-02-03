Comerica Bank Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.04. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

