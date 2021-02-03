Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $678,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,407,261 shares of company stock valued at $20,379,919 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFFP. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

