Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,603,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

