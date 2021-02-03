Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 17,515 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

