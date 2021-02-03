John Woock Sells 1,917 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 1,917 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $98,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,063.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, January 28th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, John Woock sold 1,893 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $101,426.94.

On Friday, November 27th, John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after buying an additional 1,475,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 333,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.