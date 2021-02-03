Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 56,576 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 198,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 188,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 612.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

