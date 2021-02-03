IBM Retirement Fund Sells 13,399 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

