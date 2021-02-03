Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 115.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 94.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $249.13 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -922.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $2,121,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $485,371.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,589,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,814 shares of company stock worth $10,160,490. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.