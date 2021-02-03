Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of BL stock opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $141.82.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.