PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 90.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after buying an additional 188,601 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,615. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $210.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.69. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.