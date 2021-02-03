Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $440.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $453.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.47.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.