CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.65

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 126133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$34.90 million and a PE ratio of -41.88.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

