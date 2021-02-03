POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.18

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 1540897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$422.39 million and a PE ratio of -40.88.

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

