NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.22

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 156342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 380,751 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 65.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 219,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

