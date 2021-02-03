Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in January

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,141,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 1,553,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 738.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAMXF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

