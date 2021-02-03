AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.