GWM Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

IYH stock opened at $253.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.59. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

