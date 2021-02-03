GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

