360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.19

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 45017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

