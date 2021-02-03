The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.86

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 17496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $748.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $5,720,788.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $75,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

