The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.00

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 21719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.
A number of brokerages have commented on PLCE. Barclays increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $276,000.
The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
