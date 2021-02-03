The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.00

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 21719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLCE. Barclays increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $276,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

