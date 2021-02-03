Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

