Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
