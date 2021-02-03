Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Update

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ZVO opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $167.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the third quarter worth $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

