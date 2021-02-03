FuelCell Energy (FCEL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) recently:

1/22/2021 – FuelCell Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/20/2021 – FuelCell Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

1/19/2021 – FuelCell Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

1/14/2021 – FuelCell Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – FuelCell Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

1/7/2021 – FuelCell Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – FuelCell Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

1/1/2021 – FuelCell Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

12/9/2020 – FuelCell Energy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCEL stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 458,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

