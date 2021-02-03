ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,072,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 3,247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.