ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,072,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 3,247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
