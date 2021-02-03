AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 622,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AOWDF stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. AO World has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

A number of analysts have commented on AOWDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

