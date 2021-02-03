Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

