ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZAGG by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ZAGG by 41.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ZAGG during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ZAGG by 30.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. ZAGG has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. ZAGG had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZAGG will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

