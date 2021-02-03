Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several research firms have commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 667,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,106,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $202.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.