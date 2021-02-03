Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NGLOY stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

