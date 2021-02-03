British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 431.38 ($5.64).

A number of brokerages have commented on BLND. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock opened at GBX 445.03 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 408.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a one year high of GBX 591.60 ($7.73). The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.64%.

In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 2,593 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Also, insider Chris Grigg sold 220,000 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.19), for a total value of £1,042,800 ($1,362,424.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,225 over the last ninety days.

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

