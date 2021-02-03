ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $215,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

ICON Public stock opened at $205.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.80. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

