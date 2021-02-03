Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in PVH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

