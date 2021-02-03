Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 12,620 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Photronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,483,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 43,227 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Photronics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 998,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 226,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

PLAB opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

