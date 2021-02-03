Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,411,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after buying an additional 253,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $46,700,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

BHC opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.